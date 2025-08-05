Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. Announces Merger with Subsidiary Flatcraft

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) is now available.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. has announced an absorption-type merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, Flatcraft, Inc., effective October 1, 2025. This strategic move is part of the company’s ‘Growth Next 2027’ plan, aiming to enhance synergy, optimize resource management, and accelerate decision-making processes. The merger involves waiving a portion of claims against Flatcraft to address its financial liabilities, ensuring no impact on consolidated financial results.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. is a company involved in the development and sales of cosmetics and healthcare products. It operates within the healthcare industry and focuses on initiatives that promote innovation and efficiency in management resources.

Average Trading Volume: 42,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.46B

