Shinhan Financial Group Schedules 2Q2025 Earnings Release Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shinhan Financial Group Co ( (SHG) ) has shared an update.

Shinhan Financial Group announced its 2Q2025 Earnings Release Conference scheduled for July 25, 2025. The event will be live-streamed, allowing investors to participate in a Q&A session. A blackout period is in effect from July 11 to July 25, 2025, indicating a temporary restriction on trading activities by company insiders. This announcement highlights Shinhan’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor relations and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHG) stock is a Buy with a $54.01 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinhan Financial Group Co stock, see the SHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHG is a Outperform.

Shinhan Financial Group’s stock is favorably positioned with strong technical momentum and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance is mixed due to cash flow difficulties and moderate leverage, which are areas for improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on SHG stock, click here.

More about Shinhan Financial Group Co

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking, insurance, and investment services. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 192,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.57B

See more insights into SHG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue