Shinhan Financial Group has announced a quarterly cash dividend payout totaling KRW 271.9 billion, equating to KRW 540 per share. The decision, impacting over 503 million shares, was made by the Board of Directors and is expected to be executed within 20 days. This move underscores Shinhan Financial Group’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

