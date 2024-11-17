Shine Justice Ltd’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Shine Justice Ltd. (AU:SHJ) has released an update.

Shine Justice Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a total of 258,943 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased so far. This strategic move indicates the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors might find this an interesting development in the company’s financial strategy.

