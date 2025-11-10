Shindengen Electric Reports Strong Financial Recovery in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Shindengen Electric Mfg Co Ltd ( (JP:6844) ).
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd reported significant financial improvements for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 7.3% increase in net sales and a substantial rise in operating profit by 532.3%. This positive performance indicates a strong recovery from the previous year’s losses, positioning the company favorably in the industry and providing optimistic prospects for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6844) stock is a Hold with a Yen3557.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shindengen Electric Mfg Co Ltd stock, see the JP:6844 Stock Forecast page.
More about Shindengen Electric Mfg Co Ltd
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange, primarily involved in the electrical manufacturing sector. The company focuses on producing a range of electronic components and power systems, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 80,933
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen33.5B
