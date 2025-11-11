Shinagawa Refractories Announces Asset Transfer and Earnings Forecast Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5351) ) has issued an announcement.

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. has announced the transfer of fixed assets, specifically land previously used as rental property, to strengthen its financial position by repaying debt and securing funds for growth. This move has led to a revision of the company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of increased net income due to extraordinary gains from the asset sale and foreign exchange gains, while maintaining its dividend forecast.

More about Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. operates in the refractories industry, providing essential materials for high-temperature environments. The company focuses on producing and supplying refractory products, which are crucial for industries such as steel, cement, and glass manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 63,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen86.89B

