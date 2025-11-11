Shinagawa Refra Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results with Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5351) ) has issued an announcement.

Shinagawa Refra Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 20% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s interim net income decreased by 11.6%, indicating challenges in profitability. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook with expected growth in sales and net income.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5351) stock is a Buy with a Yen2062.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5351 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd., now known as Shinagawa Refra Co., Ltd., operates in the refractory industry, specializing in the production of materials that can withstand high temperatures. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Sapporo stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 63,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen86.89B

For a thorough assessment of 5351 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

