Shimojima Completes Treasury Shares Disposal

The latest announcement is out from SHIMOJIMA Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7482) ).

Shimojima Co., Ltd. has completed the payment process for the disposal of 29,786 treasury shares as restricted stock, a decision resolved by its Board of Directors on June 25, 2025. This move, involving a total disposal value of 35,772,986 yen, is aimed at allotting shares to eight directors and four corporate auditors, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder structure.

Shimojima Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the TSE Prime Market under the securities code 7482. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, catering to a diverse range of clients and stakeholders.

