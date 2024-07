Shimizu (JP:1803) has released an update.

Shimizu Corporation has announced the completion of its share buyback program, acquiring 4,972,400 common shares for a total of 4.22 billion Yen in June 2024. This buyback is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to purchase up to 13 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

