Shima Seiki Mfg. Announces Share Buyback Initiative

Shima Seiki Mfg ( (JP:6222) ) has shared an update.

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 321,500 of its own shares, valued at 265,766,500 yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during June 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares by September 2025, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Shima Seiki Mfg

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of knitting machines and related technology. The company is known for its advanced knitting solutions and serves a global market, particularly in the textile and apparel sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 191,721

Current Market Cap: Yen32.34B

