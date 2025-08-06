Shima Seiki Mfg. Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shima Seiki Mfg ( (JP:6222) ) just unveiled an update.

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 160,300 shares of its own stock, amounting to 161,200,500 yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during July 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares by the end of September 2025, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Shima Seiki Mfg

Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing advanced knitting machinery and systems. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the textile sector, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on technological advancement and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 212,043

Current Market Cap: Yen39.55B

