SHIFT Inc. Forms Strategic Alliance with MEDIA DO to Boost Global Content Distribution

The latest update is out from SHIFT ( (JP:3697) ).

SHIFT Inc. has announced a capital and business alliance with MEDIA DO Co., Ltd., acquiring 3.08% of its voting rights. This partnership aims to leverage SHIFT’s expertise in software services to support MEDIA DO’s digital distribution businesses and enhance the global distribution of Japanese content. The collaboration is expected to strengthen SHIFT’s position in the international market and expand its business channels, promoting digital transformation and increasing global awareness of Japanese-origin content.

SHIFT Inc., established in 2009, operates in the software services industry, providing quality assurance, software development, IT consulting, and project management. The company has expanded its expertise into the entertainment sector, supporting high-quality game production and global market expansion. SHIFT is focused on driving sales through its software services and has recently initiated a global expansion strategy.

