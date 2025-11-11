Shield Therapeutics to Present Pediatric PK Results at ASH Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shield Therapeutics ( (GB:STX) ) has provided an announcement.

Shield Therapeutics announced the presentation of pediatric pharmacokinetic results for ferric maltol at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Conference. The study confirmed the suitability of ferric maltol for iron replacement in children, supporting its potential expansion to younger populations and highlighting its importance in addressing unmet medical needs in pediatric iron deficiency treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STX) stock is a Buy with a £0.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shield Therapeutics stock, see the GB:STX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s robust technical performance, indicating strong market momentum. However, significant financial weaknesses, including negative profitability and cash flow issues, weigh heavily on the score. Valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further impact the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on addressing iron deficiency through its innovative product, ACCRUFeR®/FeRACCRU® (ferric maltol). The company operates in the U.S. and has partnerships for its product in various international markets, including the UK, European Union, China, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 4,120,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £72.73M

