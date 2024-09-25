Shield Therapeutics’ Pediatric IDA Trial Succeeds

Shield Therapeutics (GB:STX) has released an update.

Shield Therapeutics announces positive results from a Phase 3 pediatric study of ACCRUFeR®/FeRACCRU®, confirming its effectiveness in treating Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) in children. The findings are set to support regulatory filings in the US and Europe for the treatment’s use in children over one month old. The study met all primary endpoints, showing significant improvement in hemoglobin levels and a favorable safety profile compared to ferrous sulphate.

