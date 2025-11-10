SHF Holdings Secures $150M Equity Line for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 6, 2025, SHF Holdings‘ stockholders approved several proposals at a special meeting, including an amendment to increase authorized shares and a reverse stock split, enhancing the company’s capital structure. Additionally, Safe Harbor Financial announced it regained Nasdaq compliance and raised $6.8 million in new capital, eliminating $18.8 million in debt, and secured a $150 million equity line of credit to support its strategic growth in the cannabis banking and lending markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (SHFS) stock is a Sell with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SHF Holdings stock, see the SHFS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHFS is a Underperform.

SHF Holdings is facing severe financial instability, with declining revenues, net losses, and high leverage being the most significant factors. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics reflect poor investor sentiment. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events leaves these concerns unaddressed.

More about SHF Holdings

Safe Harbor Financial, operating under SHF Holdings, Inc., is a fintech company that specializes in providing financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry. As a pioneer in compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated over $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories through its Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners.

Average Trading Volume: 1,498,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.06M

