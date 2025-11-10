Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology’s Successful Listing on HKEX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2583) ) has issued an announcement.

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. announced that its Global Offering became unconditional, and its H Shares began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30, 2025. The company clarified that 27.59% of its total issued share capital is now in public float, exceeding the minimum requirement of 25% for new PRC listing applicants, thereby satisfying the necessary listing rules and potentially enhancing its market presence.

More about Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on precision technology. It operates in the technology sector, providing products and services that are likely aligned with precision engineering and technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 268,064

Learn more about 2583 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue