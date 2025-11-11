Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Announces EGM for Board Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2583) ) is now available.

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, to discuss and approve changes in the composition of its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee. This meeting is significant as it marks the expiration of the current board’s term, and the proposed changes are expected to influence the company’s future governance and strategic direction. Shareholders are advised to ensure their eligibility to vote by registering their shares by November 24, 2025.

More about Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Shenzhen Hipine Precision Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the precision technology industry, focusing on providing high-quality precision components and solutions. The company is based in Shenzhen, China, and is known for its commitment to technological innovation and excellence in manufacturing precision products.

Average Trading Volume: 261,243

