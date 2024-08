Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 23, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. This upcoming meeting is expected to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and any additional business matters that may be discussed.

