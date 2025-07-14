Shenwan Hongyuan Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6806) ) is now available.

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. has announced a significant increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, with profits expected to rise between 92.66% and 111.46% compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic focus on market changes, core business transformation, and seizing opportunities in investment trading, wealth management, and investment banking, leading to improved overall operating performance.

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in investment trading, wealth management, and investment banking. The company focuses on leveraging market opportunities and transforming its core business to achieve growth.

YTD Price Performance: 34.60%

Average Trading Volume: 27,179,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.9B

