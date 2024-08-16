Shengjing Bank Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results

Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2066) has released an update.

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 28, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The meeting will address the performance of the Bank and its subsidiaries up to June 30, 2024. This announcement is made by the Chairman, SUN Jin, and excludes any responsibility from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited regarding its content.

