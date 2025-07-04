Shengjing Bank Announces Change in Employee Representative Supervisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2066) ) just unveiled an update.

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its employee representative supervisor. Mr. NIU Jiao has resigned from his position due to work arrangements, with no disagreements reported with the board. Subsequently, Mr. MA Lijun has been elected as the new employee representative supervisor, bringing extensive experience within the bank to his new role. This transition is expected to maintain stability within the bank’s supervisory framework and ensure continued focus on its operational goals.

More about Shengjing Bank Co. Ltd. Class H

Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is a financial institution based in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. The bank is involved in providing a range of banking services and financial products, focusing on asset preservation and institutional business among other areas.

Average Trading Volume: 38,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$11.17B

See more data about 2066 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

