Shell plc Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital Update

Shell plc announced that as of June 30, 2025, its capital consists of 5,912,344,106 ordinary shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, reflecting shares purchased in the company’s buy-back program but not yet canceled.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHEL) stock is a Buy with a £3070.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shell (UK) stock, see the GB:SHEL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHEL is a Outperform.

Shell’s robust financial performance and strategic initiatives in shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends boost its appeal. Despite some challenges in revenue growth and certain sectors, its financial stability and strategic direction contribute significantly to a strong overall score.

Shell plc is a leading company in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company also focuses on renewable energy solutions and aims to transition towards more sustainable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 10,994,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £152.4B

