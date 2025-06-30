Shelf Drilling Secures Five-Year Extension for High Island V Rig

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shelf Drilling ( (SHLLF) ) has provided an update.

Shelf Drilling has announced a five-year contract extension for its High Island V jack-up rig, valued at approximately USD 133 million, continuing its current contract until July 2030. This extension underscores the company’s strong operational track record and commitment to maintaining a significant presence in the Middle East, reflecting positively on its industry positioning and long-term client relationships.

More about Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor, operating rigs across regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. Founded in 2012, the company is known for its fit-for-purpose strategy and strong client relationships, and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -13.75%

Average Trading Volume: 1,779,268

Current Market Cap: NOK2.08B

For a thorough assessment of SHLLF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue