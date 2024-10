Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (AU:SBW) has released an update.

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. has announced an application for the quotation of over 7.9 million ordinary fully paid securities, which were issued on October 14, 2024. The application, made in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, marks a significant development for the company’s presence in the financial markets.

