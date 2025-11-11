Shearwater Group Reports Robust Growth in Revenue and EBITDA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shearwater Group plc reported significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the 15-month period ending June 2025, driven by strong performance in its Services division and successful contract acquisitions. The company achieved a revenue of £39.5 million, marking a 29% annualized growth, and an adjusted EBITDA of £2.2 million, up 91% from the previous year. Despite incurring one-off exceptional costs, Shearwater maintained a strong financial position with no debt and £5.1 million in cash. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, especially in the Telco and Financial Services sectors, and anticipates continued growth in FY26.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SWG is a Neutral.

Shearwater’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The company’s stable balance sheet and improving cash flow are positive, but significant profitability issues and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily. Positive corporate events offer some optimism for future growth and stability.

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning company specializing in cybersecurity, managed security, and professional advisory solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including identity and access management, data security, cybersecurity solutions, managed security services, and security governance, risk, and compliance. Headquartered in the UK, Shearwater serves a global clientele across various industries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM under the ticker ‘SWG’.

Average Trading Volume: 36,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £13.82M

