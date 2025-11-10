Sharp Corporation Revises Financial Forecast Upwards for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sharp Corporation ( (JP:6753) ) is now available.

Sharp Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with an upward revision in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. This adjustment is largely due to the strong performance of its PC business in the second quarter, along with positive contributions from entities accounted for using the equity method. The revised forecast suggests improved profitability, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s financial health and potentially enhancing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6753) stock is a Hold with a Yen896.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sharp Corporation stock, see the JP:6753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corporation operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of electronic products, including consumer electronics, information equipment, and electronic components. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,477,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen542.9B

