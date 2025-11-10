Sharp Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Sharp Corporation ( (JP:6753) ) just unveiled an update.
Sharp Corporation reported a decline in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 13.3% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a significant increase in profit attributable to owners, rising by 98.1%. The financial results indicate a challenging market environment but also highlight Sharp’s ability to improve profitability. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6753) stock is a Hold with a Yen896.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sharp Corporation stock, see the JP:6753 Stock Forecast page.
More about Sharp Corporation
Sharp Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation that operates in the electronics industry. It is known for its consumer electronics products, including televisions, home appliances, and electronic components, with a focus on innovation and technology.
Average Trading Volume: 2,477,533
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen542.9B
