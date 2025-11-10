Sharp Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sharp Corporation ( (JP:6753) ) just unveiled an update.

Sharp Corporation reported a decline in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 13.3% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a significant increase in profit attributable to owners, rising by 98.1%. The financial results indicate a challenging market environment but also highlight Sharp’s ability to improve profitability. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6753) stock is a Hold with a Yen896.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sharp Corporation stock, see the JP:6753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation that operates in the electronics industry. It is known for its consumer electronics products, including televisions, home appliances, and electronic components, with a focus on innovation and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 2,477,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen542.9B

See more insights into 6753 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue