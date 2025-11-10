Sharp Corporation Reports Increased Operating Profit Amidst Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Sharp Corporation ( (JP:6753) ).

Sharp Corporation reported a significant improvement in operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025, despite a decline in sales due to increased competition and foreign exchange fluctuations. The company’s strategic Asset Light Initiatives, including halting production at SDP, contributed to narrowing the operating loss in its Device Business. As a result, Sharp has revised its full-year financial forecast upward, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6753) stock is a Hold with a Yen896.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sharp Corporation stock, see the JP:6753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of consumer electronics, electronic components, and business solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,477,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen542.9B

