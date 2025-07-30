Share India Securities Reports Q1 FY26 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has issued an announcement.
Share India Securities Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with total revenue from operations at ₹341 Crores and a profit after tax of ₹84 Crores. Despite a year-over-year decline in revenue and profit, the company showed growth in its broking business with a 21% increase in the number of clients and a rise in institutional clients. The NBFC business maintained strong net interest margins, and the mutual fund segment saw an increase in active customers. These results indicate a robust operational performance amid challenging market conditions.
More about Share India Securities Ltd
Share India Securities Limited is a technology-driven financial services provider offering a wide range of customized solutions in the Indian capital markets. The company is a member of major exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is involved in activities like broking, portfolio management, and mutual fund distribution.
Average Trading Volume: 56,477
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: 37.65B INR
