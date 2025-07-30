Share India Securities Reports Q1 FY26 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Share India Securities Limited reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with total revenue from operations at ₹341 Crores and a profit after tax of ₹84 Crores. Despite a year-over-year decline in revenue and profit, the company showed growth in its broking business with a 21% increase in the number of clients and a rise in institutional clients. The NBFC business maintained strong net interest margins, and the mutual fund segment saw an increase in active customers. These results indicate a robust operational performance amid challenging market conditions.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Limited is a technology-driven financial services provider offering a wide range of customized solutions in the Indian capital markets. The company is a member of major exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI, and is involved in activities like broking, portfolio management, and mutual fund distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 56,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 37.65B INR

Find detailed analytics on SHAREINDIA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue