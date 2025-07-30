Share India Securities Announces Key Strategic Decisions Post Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Share India Securities Ltd ( (IN:SHAREINDIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Share India Securities Limited announced several key decisions following its board meeting on July 30, 2025. The company approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, declared a first interim dividend, and authorized the issuance of debt securities up to Rs. 300 Crores. Additionally, they plan to incorporate a subsidiary and have appointed new secretarial auditors. These strategic moves are likely to strengthen the company’s financial position and expand its market presence.

More about Share India Securities Ltd

Share India Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing services as a member of major stock exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and MSEI. The company is a depository participant with CDSL, a registered mutual fund distributor, and is recognized by SEBI as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Average Trading Volume: 56,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 37.65B INR

