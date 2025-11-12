SHAPE Australia Expands with Arden Group Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shape Australia Corporation Limited ( (AU:SHA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited announced the acquisition of the Arden Group, a move that signifies its strategic expansion in the construction industry. This acquisition is expected to enhance SHAPE’s market positioning and operational capabilities, potentially offering new opportunities for stakeholders and reinforcing its presence in diverse sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHA) stock is a Buy with a A$6.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shape Australia Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:SHA Stock Forecast page.

More about Shape Australia Corporation Limited

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited is a leading national fitout and construction services specialist based in Sydney. The company operates across all capital cities and key regional centers, delivering high-quality interior, new build, and modular construction projects in sectors such as Commercial, Defence, Education, Health, Hotels & Hospitality, and Retail. With over 700 professionals, SHAPE is known for its award-winning culture and a Net Promoter Score of +85, emphasizing transparency and a partnership approach.

Average Trading Volume: 198,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

See more data about SHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue