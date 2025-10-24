Shanxi Installation Group Proposes Governance Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2520) ).

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and certain corporate governance rules. The company plans to abolish its Board of Supervisors, transferring its powers to the audit committee, and make corresponding amendments to align with Chinese laws and regulations. These changes aim to improve corporate governance and streamline operations, subject to shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2520) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2520 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the construction and installation industry, focusing on providing installation services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 87,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.87B

For a thorough assessment of 2520 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

