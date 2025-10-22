Shanxi Installation Group Forms Joint Venture in Hydropower Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2520) ) is now available.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. has announced the formation of a joint venture with Shanxi Sanjian and Huaneng Power, contributing RMB10 million to the registered capital of RMB100 million. The joint venture, Shanxi Jianhua Energy Co., Ltd, will focus on hydropower generation and related services, leveraging the internal resources of Shanxi Installation Group for its contribution. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s position in the renewable energy sector without impacting its financial consolidation.

Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. operates in the hydropower generation industry, providing services such as electricity generation, transmission, and supply. The company is also involved in wind and solar power generation technical services, electrical installation, and the research and development of emerging energy technologies.

