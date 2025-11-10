Shangri-La Asia Subsidiary Makes Key Announcement on Thai Stock Exchange

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shangri-La Asia ( (HK:0069) ) has issued an announcement.
Shangri-La Asia Limited announced that its subsidiary, Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited, has made an announcement on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. This development highlights Shangri-La Asia’s ongoing involvement in international markets and its strategic positioning within the hospitality sector.
More about Shangri-La Asia
Shangri-La Asia Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the hospitality industry. It owns a significant stake in Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, focusing on hotel management and related services.
