Shangri-La Asia (HK:0069) has released an update.

Shangri-La Asia Limited maintained its authorised/registered share capital at HKD 5 billion for June 2024, with no changes reported from the previous month. The company’s ordinary shares remain steady, listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited under stock code 00069.

