Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Chairman to Increase Shareholding

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced that its chairman, Mr. Xiong Jun, plans to increase his shareholding in the company by at least RMB100 million, with a minimum of RMB50 million allocated to A shares. As of the announcement date, Mr. Xiong Jun has already acquired 100,000 A shares, representing 0.01% of the company’s total share capital, through the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects, although the plan’s completion is subject to market conditions and other unpredictable risk factors.

More about Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, primarily engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative drugs. The company focuses on therapeutic areas such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, and chronic metabolic diseases, aiming to address unmet medical needs in these fields.

