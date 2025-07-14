Shanghai Henlius Initiates Phase 3 Trial of HLX22 in the US

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H ( (HK:2696) ) has shared an announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced the dosing of the first patient in the United States for its international multi-center phase 3 clinical study of HLX22, a recombinant humanized anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody, in combination with Trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of HER2-positive gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer. This study, which is also being conducted in China, Australia, Japan, and other regions, aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of HLX22, potentially enhancing the company’s position in the oncology market by addressing critical unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various cancers, including gastric and breast cancer. The company is engaged in international clinical trials and has received Orphan-drug Designation from the FDA and EC for its product HLX22.

