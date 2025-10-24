Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6826) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, detailing financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report, prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards, highlights the company’s financial performance and is intended to inform shareholders and potential investors about the company’s current financial status. The board emphasizes the importance of understanding the investment risks associated with the company’s financial data.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the biotechnology sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, provides various biological products and services, primarily operating in the Chinese market.

