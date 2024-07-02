Shanghai Fudan’s New Low-Risk Bank Investment

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co (DE:FDY) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co. has allocated RMB200 million from its idle operational funds to subscribe to a low-risk, principal-guaranteed structured deposit product with SPD Bank, set to start on July 1, 2024. The 30-day investment offers an expected annualized return rate between 1.20% and 2.75%, linked to the EUR/USD exchange rate, without the requirement for shareholder approval.

