Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co ( (HK:1349) ) has provided an announcement.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 12, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs and therapies. The company is based in Shanghai, China, and is involved in producing pharmaceutical products aimed at addressing various medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 18,350,691

Current Market Cap: HK$1.38B

