Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Proposes Governance Amendments

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co ( (HK:1349) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and related procedural rules, subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. These changes include the dissolution of the supervisory committee, with its responsibilities transitioning to the audit committee, reflecting a strategic shift in corporate governance that could impact the company’s operational oversight and regulatory compliance.

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs and therapies. The company is positioned within the rapidly evolving Chinese pharmaceutical market, leveraging advancements in biotechnology to address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,837,274

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

