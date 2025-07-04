Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co Invests in Bank of China Structured Deposit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co ( (HK:1349) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co has entered into an agreement with the Bank of China to subscribe to a structured deposit product valued at RMB180 million. This financial move utilizes the company’s temporary idle proceeds from the public issuance of A shares. The transaction is classified as a disclosable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval. The investment is principal-guaranteed with a floating return, linked to the EUR/USD central parity price, and carries a low-risk assessment by the Bank of China.

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co

Average Trading Volume: 6,562,440

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

