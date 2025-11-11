Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Proposes New Independent Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co ( (HK:1385) ).

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited announced the proposed appointment of Mr. Zhang Yu Ming as an Independent Director. Mr. Zhang has confirmed his independence according to the relevant listing rules, and there are no factors affecting his independence. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board with experienced and independent oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1385) stock is a Buy with a HK$50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co stock, see the HK:1385 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the microelectronics industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the development and production of microelectronic products.

Average Trading Volume: 9,023,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.31B

