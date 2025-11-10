Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Announces Key Board Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co ( (HK:1385) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co., Ltd has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. Zhang Yu Ming as an Independent Director and Mr. Shen Mingjie as an Employee Director. Mr. Zhang, with a strong academic and professional background in microelectronics, is expected to bring valuable insights and independence to the board. Mr. Shen, who has extensive experience in integrated circuit design, will serve as an employee director, reflecting the company’s commitment to diverse representation on its board. These appointments are seen as strategic moves to enhance the company’s governance and operational expertise, potentially strengthening its position in the microelectronics industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1385) stock is a Buy with a HK$50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co stock, see the HK:1385 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co., Ltd is a company based in China that operates within the microelectronics industry. The company focuses on the design and development of integrated circuits, providing products and services that cater to various sectors requiring advanced microelectronic solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 164.84%

Average Trading Volume: 8,974,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45.31B

For a thorough assessment of 1385 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

