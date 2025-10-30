Shanghai Electric Reports Significant Impairment for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited announced a provision for impairment for the first three quarters of 2025, resulting in a net decrease of RMB1,500.52 million in profit before taxation. The impairment tests conducted were in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, addressing credit and asset impairments primarily due to bad debt losses and inventory write-downs, which reflect the company’s efforts to maintain accurate financial reporting.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a major player in the manufacturing industry, primarily focused on providing power generation and electrical equipment solutions. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a significant market presence in the region.

