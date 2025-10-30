Shanghai Electric Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 7.42% increase in total revenue compared to the previous year. The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 8.48%, with a significant improvement in net profit after excluding non-recurring items, indicating strong operational performance and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2727) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. The company focuses on producing a wide range of electrical products and services, catering primarily to the energy, industrial, and transportation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 92,660,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$144.5B

