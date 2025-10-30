Shanghai Electric Renews MESMEE Purchase Framework Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) is now available.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced the renewal of its MESMEE Purchase Framework Agreement with MESMEE, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Electric, for three years starting January 2026. This agreement involves the purchase of elevator products and related services, with anticipated transactions under the agreement expected to be between 1% and 5% of applicable percentage ratios. The agreement is subject to specific reporting and review requirements but is exempt from independent shareholders’ approval, reflecting its strategic importance in maintaining Shanghai Electric’s competitive positioning in the high-end elevator market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2727) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a major player in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of mechanical and electrical equipment. The company operates in various sectors, including power generation, industrial equipment, and transportation, with a significant market presence in China and international collaborations.

