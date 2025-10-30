Shanghai Electric Enters Key Agreements with SEGC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has entered into two significant agreements with its controlling shareholder, SEGC. The Financial Services Framework Agreement involves SE Finance providing deposit, loan, and bill discounting services to SEGC Group, while the Daily Connected Transaction Framework Agreement covers a range of services including electrical engineering, mechanical products, and financial leasing. These agreements are subject to various reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting their impact on Shanghai Electric’s operational and financial engagements with SEGC.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a leading Chinese multinational corporation in the electrical engineering and manufacturing industry. The company specializes in providing mechanical and electrical products and services, with a focus on power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, as well as industrial automation and environmental protection solutions.

