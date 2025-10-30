Shanghai Electric Announces Board Changes with New Director Nomination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ).

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Xu Jianxin as an independent non-executive director due to the completion of his six-year tenure. To maintain the required proportion of independent directors on the board, Dr. Xu will continue his duties until a new director is elected. The company has proposed Dr. Chen Xinyuan as a candidate for the independent non-executive director position. Dr. Chen brings extensive expertise in finance, accounting, and corporate governance, and his appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic and audit committees.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a prominent player in the industrial sector, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and provision of energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services. The company focuses on the development and production of power generation equipment, transmission and distribution equipment, and environmental protection equipment, catering to a global market.

