Shanghai Chicmax Announces Third Round of RSU Grants

An update from Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2145) ) is now available.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. announced the third round grant of Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 12 grantees, including executive directors and employees, as part of its RSU Scheme. This initiative aims to recognize past contributions and incentivize future performance, aligning with the company’s strategic goals for growth and development. The RSUs are subject to performance targets and a clawback mechanism, ensuring alignment with the company’s long-term success and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2145) stock is a Buy with a HK$62.00 price target.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the cosmetics industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a range of cosmetic products, catering to a diverse market with an emphasis on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 2,247,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33B

